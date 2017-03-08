Bookmeyer hopes capital improvement levy will be looked at in future

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says he hopes future councils will look at bringing back to the voters the capital improvement levy that was turned down Tuesday. 1310 people voted no, or just about 54 percent, compared to 1119 who voted yes, or 46 percent. Had the measure been approved , it would have allow the city to levy up to 67-and-a-half cents per $1000 assessed valuation, with the money being used to make upfront cash purchases of smaller items the city uses that have a short life span. With the way the city operates now without the levy, it pays for items like mowers and computers through a ten-year bond, meaning the city ends up paying more money due to interest and other fees associated with those bonds. Mayor Eric Bookmeyer says city staff is disappointed but he hopes it can be discussed again in the future. He says it’s a good budgeting mechanism for the city and hopefully they’ll put it back on next year during the budgeting session. “That’s when it should be…in the meantime, we’ll continue to make sound budget decisions and continue to strive for growth.” Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was 12-point-6 percent, with about 470 fewer voters turning out to vote when compared to the last citywide special election. Bookmeyer made his comments on today’s edition of the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by heading to the “Audio Archives” section of this website