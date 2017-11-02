  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Book World location to close in Mason City

November 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A bookstore chain is closing all of its stores, including three located in Iowa.

Pointing to a national shift in shopping from physical stores to internet shopping, Book World has announced it will close its 45 stores in seven states. The three Iowa stores are in Mason City, Fort Dodge, and West Burlington.

There are 20 Book World stores in Wisconsin, where the company was launched in 1976. It’s now the fourth-largest bookstore chain in the nation, according to a release from the company.

