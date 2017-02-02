Boil advisory lifted in St. Ansgar

Bob Fisher

ST. ANSGAR — A boil advisory for the community of St. Ansgar has been lifted. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the advisory was lifted Wednesday after lab results showed the city’s water is safe to drink. The Mitchell County community lost water pressure on January 28th after a communications failure between the town’s well and tower caused the tower to drain. Two consecutive sets of water samples indicated the water was safe to drink, allowing the advisory to be lifted.