Boil advisory issued for St. Ansgar after water tower malfunction

January 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

ST. ANSGAR — A boil advisory has been issued for St. Ansgar following pressure loss to the community’s water tower. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a communication failure between the town’s well and tower caused the tower to drain and created low water pressure throughout the distribution system. Officials discovered the issue on Saturday at about 11:30 PM and turned on the pump to manually restore water to the tower. As a precaution, residents should boil water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food. Boiling kills any bacteria or other organisms that may be in the water. The boil advisory will be lifted once two separate water samples taken 24 hours apart indicate the water is safe to drink. When boiling water, residents should bring it to a boil for one minute and let it cool, or use bottled water. For more information on guidelines to reduce risk of infection, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

