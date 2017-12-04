  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Body found in rural Floyd County that of missing Grundy County man

December 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Authorities say a body found in rural Floyd County has been identified as that of a missing Grundy County man.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says an autopsy completed Saturday positively identified the body as that of 28-year-old Michael Johns, who was last seen alive between Greene and Charles City early on October 25th. He was reported missing the next day. His body was found Friday near the rural intersection of 290th Street and Shadow Avenue, about 10 miles south of Charles City.

Officials say his death has been ruled a homicide, but they declined to release the cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding Johns’ disappearance and death.

