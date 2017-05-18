Boat ramp at McIntosh Woods to be closed for renovations

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The boat ramp at McIntosh Woods State Park on Clear Lake will be closing for renovations right after the Memorial Day weekend. Starting on May 30th, the ramp and parking lot will be closed to the public. Renovation of the ramp is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting. The nearby beach, playground and restrooms will remain open throughout the construction, but they must be accessed via a hiking path from the campground. The McIntosh shelter will be closed until June 16th. During the renovation, boaters can access Clear Lake at the Ventura Access, the Clear Lake Seawall, or the Ritz access on the south shore.