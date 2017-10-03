Board of Supervisors honor Cerro Gordo County’s long-time Assessor Boedeker

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County’s long-time Assessor was honored by the county’s Board of Supervisors earlier today for his four decades of service with a surprise reception. John Boedeker will be retiring at the end of the year after 40 years as the County Assessor.

Boedeker tells KGLO News he was honored to be recognized by his fellow county employees. He says, “Yeah it was kind of a surprise, they kind of put something together. I was impressed with them. You are here this long, you don’t think you are that appreciated. It’s a good organization and I’ve enjoyed the job. It’s never been dull and boring. The years mounted up.”

The primary duty of the Assessor’s Office is to assess all the real property within the county, and Boedeker says while most people have been kind, there always are a few exceptions. He says, “They know it’s a job that has to be done. There’s been some funny stuff. There’s the man who had a fireplace in the basement and one on first floor. He claimed I couldn’t charge him for the one in the basement because the only thing it was there for was to hold the one upstairs up. Some of the houses have been interesting. The lakeshore ones are very interesting, there are monuments and things. But by in large, the people have been very good to me over the years and I appreciate that.”

Boedeker says he’s worked with a number of good people through his 40 years that have also gone on to serve in other counties. He says he currently has one of the best crews currently in his office and has had employees go on to work in a number of counties throughout the state.

One of his deputy assessors, Carla Thompson, will also be retiring after 41 years of service to the county, while the other deputy, Katie Bennett, will take over for Boedeker at the start of next year.