Board of Regents executive director to resign

June 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The executive director of the board which oversees the three state universities is resigning.

A news release from the Board of Regents says Robert Donley will resign on July 15th. Donley has been the executive director since 2008 and his resignation comes after a closed session by the board to review his performance. The Regents did not offer any comment on the review.

Donley said in a statement in the news release that with a change in leadership on the board, “it is the right time for me to move on and let the next person lead the Board office.” He is expected to comment more during the meeting.

The Iowa Legislature had capped the salary for the executive director at $154,300, but the Regents have at times paid him more than double that amount through performance bonuses. He will be paid $140,000 in a deferred compensation package on July 1st.

