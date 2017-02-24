Blizzard Warning continues for north-central Iowa, travel not advised

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the listening area until midnight tonight. As of 6:30 AM, travel was not being advised throughout north-central Iowa. These are the details of the warning from the National Weather Service at 6:30 AM:

* SHORT TERM TRENDS…There will be little change in conditions

this morning with blizzard conditions continuing. Wind gusts

will often reach 35 to 40 mph and while additional snow will be

intermittent and light to moderate through the morning, the

combination of new snow with already fallen snow will produce

near whiteout conditions.

* ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…2 to 4 inches.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Northerly winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts

near 45 mph. Visibility will be reduced below one half mile

for long periods with occasional white-out conditions,

especially in rural areas.

* IMPACTS…Travel has become very dangerous to near impossible as

blowing and drifting snow reduces visibility today. Many tow

bans are in effect across northern Iowa with travel not advised

along Interstate 35 from Story City north to the Minnesota

border.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.