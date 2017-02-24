Blizzard Warning continues for north-central Iowa, travel not advised

CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast
CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage
CBS Breaking News
Radio Iowa
Search
Archives
For the latest information from the National Weather Service, click at this link
For Iowa road conditions, click here
For Minnesota road conditions, click here
MASON CITY — A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the listening area until midnight tonight. As of 6:30 AM, travel was not being advised throughout north-central Iowa. These are the details of the warning from the National Weather Service at 6:30 AM:
* SHORT TERM TRENDS…There will be little change in conditions
this morning with blizzard conditions continuing. Wind gusts
will often reach 35 to 40 mph and while additional snow will be
intermittent and light to moderate through the morning, the
combination of new snow with already fallen snow will produce
near whiteout conditions.
* ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…2 to 4 inches.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Northerly winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts
near 45 mph. Visibility will be reduced below one half mile
for long periods with occasional white-out conditions,
especially in rural areas.
* IMPACTS…Travel has become very dangerous to near impossible as
blowing and drifting snow reduces visibility today. Many tow
bans are in effect across northern Iowa with travel not advised
along Interstate 35 from Story City north to the Minnesota
border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.