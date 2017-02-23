Blizzard forecast to hit north-central Iowa Friday

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa is getting ready for a major winter storm to impact the area. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright and Kossuth counties from tomorrow morning through midnight tomorrow night. Rain tonight will transition into snow Thursday night into early Friday morning with winds increasing to 20-30 miles per hour through the day on Friday, causing visibilities to drop to less than a half a mile. Travel will not be recommended during the storm, but if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you, and if you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

As of 6:00 AM, the National Weather Service predictions for total snowfall during the event:

== Cerro Gordo, Wright — 6-12 inches

== Hancock — 9-13 inches

== Kossuth, Winnebago — 10-16 inches

== Worth — 11-14 inches

But with all these —

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming from the north and northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less during periods of heavier snow and wind.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Floyd and Mitchell counties for tomorrow, with snowfall predictions of 3-10 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin and Butler counties tomorrow, with 3-7 inches of snow forecast.