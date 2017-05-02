Bike share program to be considered by Mason City council tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a proposed bike share program for the community. The program would be administered through Koloni Share of Pocahontas. They operate similar programs throughout the state, including one that will start in Forest City later this month. The program, which is being promoted by the city’s Active Living and Transportation Commission, allows participants to use their smart phone to activate the system, unlock a bicycle from a rack, ride it, and then return it to the same rack or another rack that’s part of the system and lock it. The program’s initial phase calls for the first bike rack to be at City Hall, with the goal to place two other racks in park and campground locations such as East Park and the MacNider campgrounds. Donations have covered a majority of the costs of getting the program started. If the program succeeds in its first phase, the goal would be to add more bikes and racks throughout the community. The city’s Park Board last night approved the use of park property for bike racks and staff assistance in helping with the program. The council tonight is being asked to authorize placing a rack on City Hall property and moving forward with securing donations and funding the program. The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.