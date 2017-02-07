Bids being accepted on home being built by NIACC students

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Bids are being accepted on a home that’s being built by the Building Trades program at North Iowa Area Community College. NIACC Building Trades instructor Gregg Helmich says the home is being constructed on campus in a first-of-its-kind project made possible by a gift from Dean Snyder Construction. He says it’s a 1500 square feet, three bedroom, bath-and-a-half Ranch Style Rambler. “We partnered with Dean Snyder Construction on this…they helped us with enrollment, get some enthusiasm with students, and they even had an architect design it for us. It’s been a neat partnership and helping to provide for the workforce, and a nice hands-on activity.” Helmich says the winning bidder will be responsible for moving the house to a permanent location. He says they’ve worked with Atlas to try to build a home that would be feasible to go down the road, but still meet the needs of a homeowner from a three-bedroom home standpoint. “We’ve looked at height constraints, width constraints, engineered the flooring so it will handle the move. That’s good for students, they’ve had to understand the process.” If you are interested in bidding on the home, you can learn more by heading to niacc.edu/housebuild and call 422-4111 to set up an appointment to view the home.