Bid-off today on Mason City downtown hotel project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A bid-off will take place this morning between the two developers proposing to construct a downtown hotel as part of the River City Renaissance project.

The developers, Gatehouse Mason City LLC and G8 Development, will participate in a conference call this morning in an attempt to make bids that will be most favorable in the mind of the City Council. Each developer will have segments of no longer than a half-hour to adjust their bids, with a total time limit of three hours in the process. The council tonight will then meet in a special session to decide which bid to approve.

The council last Tuesday night was set to approve an amended development agreement with Gatehouse on the project, but since there were changes in the agreement, it allowed competitive bids to be submitted, which G8 Development did 17 minutes before last Tuesday’s noon deadline.

Tonight’s special council meeting has been moved from City Hall to the Mason City Room of the Public Library, starting at 7 o’clock.