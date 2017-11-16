  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

“Best in Show” winner named for River City Sculptures on Parade competition

November 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An artist from Fort Wayne Indiana has won his second “Best in Show” title in the River City Sculptures on Parade competition.

Gregory Mendez claimed the honor and a cash award of $2000 after his piece, entitled “All Under Heaven”, was selected the “Best in Show” winner. The kinetic contemporary sculpture of two figures reaching for the sky is on display near Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s drive-in entrance on East State Street.

Three local judges considered beauty, skill and technique, inherent meaning, uniqueness, and fulfilled intent in their evaluation.

Mendez also won the 2015 “Best in Show” competition with his sculpture entitled “Natalia”.

