  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Belmond motorcyclist dead after accident in Hancock County

June 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

KLEMME — One man is dead after a fatal car versus motorcycle crash in Hancock County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of US Highway 69 and 150th Street just south of Klemme at about noon.

33-year-old Shannon Gamble of Garner attempted to pass another southbound vehicle and collided with a motorcycle being operated by 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley of Belmond. Wadsley’s motorcycle landed in the east ditch while the car came to rest in the west ditch.

Wadsley was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Gamble was airlifted to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City and then transferred to another facility.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company