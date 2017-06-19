Belmond motorcyclist dead after accident in Hancock County

Bob Fisher

KLEMME — One man is dead after a fatal car versus motorcycle crash in Hancock County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of US Highway 69 and 150th Street just south of Klemme at about noon.

33-year-old Shannon Gamble of Garner attempted to pass another southbound vehicle and collided with a motorcycle being operated by 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley of Belmond. Wadsley’s motorcycle landed in the east ditch while the car came to rest in the west ditch.

Wadsley was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Gamble was airlifted to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City and then transferred to another facility.