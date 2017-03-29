  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Belmond man dead after being found trapped in grain trailer

March 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

BELMOND — A Belmond man is dead after being found trapped in a grain trailer at a cooperative Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called to the MaxYield Cooperative where they were informed that the person was loading a truck and was missing. Witnesses informed emergency responders that the man may be trapped in a grain silo or the semi trailer. A search resulted in finding 57-year-old Daniel Feller of Belmond in the semi trailer loaded with grain. Feller was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed. In a statement, MaxYield Cooperative officials say that Feller was one of their employees for over ten years. They say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has completed an onsite investigation, but it could be weeks before any conclusions are reached.

