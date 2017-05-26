Belmond man charged with theft, forgery for falsifying sales contracts

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Belmond man has been arrested on forgery and theft charges. 31-year-old Joel Pals is accused of creating false sales contracts and on two occasions forging customer signatures while working as a salesman for Advanced Systems Incorporated in Mason City. A criminal complaint says the crimes allegedly took place between June of last year and January of this year, with Pals illegally obtaining over $54-hundred in commissions. Pals was charged with one count of second-degree theft and two counts of forgery. He posted $5000 cash bond on Thursday and is due back in court on June 7th.