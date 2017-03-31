  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Belmond-Klemme superintendent resigns

March 31, 2017   Bob Fisher

BELMOND — The Belmond-Klemme School District superintendent has submitted his resignation. The Belmond-Klemme School Board earlier this week granted Abe Maske administrative leave with full pay and benefits through June 30th due to a serious health issue. School board officials say he was not asked to resign, nor was he accused of anything improper or illegal. Maske was in the first year of a three-year contract after previously working as the superintendent of the Postville school district since 2013. A school board meeting earlier this month was cut short when the 42-year-old Maske had a medical problem. The school district’s elementary principal, Sara Keehn, was named the interim superintendent by the board this week. Keehn was a finalist for the superintendent’s position last year. She is a former superintendent of the United School District in Boone.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

