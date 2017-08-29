Be wary of cold calls seeking donations for hurricane relief

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Hurricane Harvey continues causing issues in Texas and that’s likely to bring out scammers who want to take advantage of those looking to help.

The spokesman for Iowa’s Attorney General, Geoff Greenwood, says you should be cautious in making donations. Generally speaking, be very careful of solicitations for flood victims. Make sure you understand what organization is soliciting those funds,” Greenwood says.

Greenwood says scammers can use names that sound like legitimate organizations, especially if they call you. “Make sure that you understand who is soliciting these funds. If you are not sure — wait and find out more about what the organization is and how they use the money,” Greenwood says. “Do a little bit of digging and make sure that you don’t respond right away to a cold call without knowing who it is on the other side of the phone.”

He says don’t give out your credit card number during a phone call unless you are confident the organization is legitimate. “It’s very hard sometimes to know exactly who is on the other end of that line. So we urge you to use an address or a number that you know is legitimate — whether you got it off the internet or whether you got it from a phone book — and proactively make that donation,” according to Greenwood.

Greenwood says you shouldn’t scammers take advantage of your desire to help others. “We all want to do something to help, and we urge you to help,” Greenwood explains. “But we also urge you to make sure that you know who you are doing business with when you make a donation to help flood victims.”

Greenwood says you can ask the caller directly what their organization is and where the money will go. He says a little time to research your donation will help ensure it actually getst to the people in need.