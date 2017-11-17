  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Bankers: economy to remain slow in rural parts of 10 states

November 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The economy will likely remain slow in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states in the months ahead.

The overall Rural Mainstreet Index for the region remained in negative territory below 50 and declined to 44.7 in November from October’s 45.3. The index is based on Creighton University’s monthly survey of bankers.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss the current low commodity prices and declining farm income continue to weigh on the rural economy.

The index ranges between 0 and 100, with any number under 50 indicating a shrinking economy.

The index tracking the price of farmland and ranchland declined to 36.5 in November from October’s already-weak 39.2.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company