Bank robbery charges filed against ‘AK-47 bandit’ suspect in Nebraska

August 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Robbery charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the “AK-47 bandit,” who investigators believe robbed banks in five states, including in Mason City.

Court records show 39-year-old Richard Gathercole was indicted Tuesday for an August 2014 bank robbery in Nebraska City, about 50 miles south of Omaha.

FBI officials have been looking for years for the man they believe robbed banks in California, Idaho, Nebraska and Washington state typically while carrying an AK-47 rifle. They believe he stole $126-thousand from the Iowa Heartland Credit Union in Mason City in July 2015.

Gathercole, of Montana, was arrested June 20 near Lexington, Nebraska, after a sheriff’s deputy spotted a pickup truck that Kansas authorities had reported stolen by a man who fired at a state trooper.

Gathercole also faces weapons charges.

