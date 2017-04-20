Band Festival entertainment lineup announced

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The entertainment lineup has been announced for the 79th edition of the North Iowa Band Festival.

=== On Thursday night, the traditional concerts of the Mason City All-Middle School Band and the Mason City Municipal Band will be held starting at 6 o’clock on the plaza on the north side of Southbridge Mall. The Iowa-based Latin-jazz-dance band Orquesta Alto Maiz will then perform at the First Congregational Church at 7:30.

=== On Friday night on the main stage downtown, the Mason City High School Orchestra will start things out at 5:15 PM. They’ll be followed by the country music band “Thrillbillies” at 6:00, with country headliner Chris Hawkey performing at about 8 o’clock.

=== On Saturday after the parade, the Mason City High School Jazz Band will perform at 1:15 PM. Saturday evening will feature the local group “Betty and the Gents” at 5:00 with the Cedar Rapids-based party band “The Pork Tornadoes” following at 7:00.

The North Iowa Band Festival takes place May 25th through the 28th. For more information you can head to their website nibandfest.com