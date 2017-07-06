Baby involved in two-vehicle accident last week near Plymouth dead

Bob Fisher

PLYMOUTH — A one-month-old boy injured during a two-vehicle accident near Plymouth last week has died.

Joseph Ebeling was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment after the crash, which happened at about 5:30 on the evening of June 25th at the intersection of 305th Street and Thrush Avenue south of Plymouth.

Ebeling was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 18-year-old McKenna Blong of Mason City. Authorities say she was traveling east on 305th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Thrush. Her vehicle was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle driven by 53-year-old Jack Schade of Plymouth.

Ebeling died on Wednesday at the UIHC. Blong and Schade were also injured, and Blong was cited for failing to obey a stop sign.