Autopsy shows man died of heart attack at Cerro Gordo County Jail last week

March 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities say the man who died while being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail last week died of a heart attack. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 54-year-old Taras Roan of Mason City was found unresponsive while in a detox cell on Thursday morning after being arrested by Mason City police for assault and public urination. Roan was the only occupant in the detox cell, which is video monitored. The DCI says an autopsy was performed Saturday by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, with the cause of death being determined to be a heart attack related to atherosclerosis disease, with no signs of trauma being found. The DCI determined there was no foul play involved in Roan’s death.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

