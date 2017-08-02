Authorities searching for Mason City man after high-speed pursuit

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Police are looking for a Mason City man after a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were in the area of 12th Northeast and North Elm Drive at about 1 o’clock Tuesday morning when a vehicle started to elude them at a high rate of speed. A pursuit wound through several streets in northeastern and southeastern Mason City, finally ending in the 600 block of South Pennsylvania after the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies say they located methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 47-year-old Dean Miller, who is being charged with separate charges of second offense possession of meth and marijuana, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

Anyone with information about this incident or the location of Miller is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department.