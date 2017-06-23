  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Authorities looking into assault in Manly

June 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

MANLY — Local and state authorities are looking into an apparent assault in Manly on Wednesday night.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a neighbor reported finding a severely beaten man at a residence on 368th Street in Manly between 10:00 PM and midnight Wednesday night. The unidentified man was transported to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City for treatment.

Sheriff Dan Fank says they are continuing to look into the incident and they are being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company