Authorities looking into assault in Manly

Bob Fisher

MANLY — Local and state authorities are looking into an apparent assault in Manly on Wednesday night.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a neighbor reported finding a severely beaten man at a residence on 368th Street in Manly between 10:00 PM and midnight Wednesday night. The unidentified man was transported to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City for treatment.

Sheriff Dan Fank says they are continuing to look into the incident and they are being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.