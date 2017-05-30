  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Authorities: Girl hurt in 60-foot fall at Iowa state park

May 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

DUNDEE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has been injured after falling 60 feet (18 meters) at a state park in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that the girl was hiking with friends and family Sunday afternoon at Backbone State Park when she fell. Department spokesman Alex Murphy said Monday that the girl may have been jumping from rock to rock and then slipped, plunging down a steep embankment. He could not confirm the girl’s name.

The girl’s companions called 911 for help, and she was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Her condition has not been released.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company