Authorities continue to search for Charles City murder suspect

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Charles City police are continuing the search for a man accused of murdering another man on Friday night.

Police say they were called at about 9:46 PM to shots being fired in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. A victim was transported by ambulance to the Floyd County Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is described by authorities as a black male, 6-foot-7, and weighs about 250 pounds. A warrant has been issued for first-degree murder for Williams. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. He may be in a red 2006 Chevy Equinox with the Iowa license plate DOW 568.

If you see him you are asked not to approach and call the Charles City Police Department at 641-228-3366 or 911 if you do spot him.