Authorities asking for public’s help in finding suspect connected to roadside assault in Worth County

September 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to a roadside assault.

Sheriff Dan Fank says the incident happened at around 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon on Wheelerwood Road. He says a man was on the side of the road with an apparent broken down car. A woman stopped to help, and she was allegedly attacked. Fank says the woman drove herself to the nearest person she could find with that person calling 9-1-1.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 30s, about 5-foot-10. His vehicle is described as a 2012 or 2013 four-door car that is black or blue in color.

If you believe you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

If you ever see someone on the side of the road asking for help, authorities encourage you to contact local authorities instead of pulling over to assist.

