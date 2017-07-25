Author Laura Ingalls Wilder will be carved out of butter at State Fair

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa State Fair’s famous butter sculptures will celebrate “Little House on the Prairie” this year.

Laura Ingalls Wilder will be sculpted out of butter and displayed next to the butter cow when the fair begins on Aug. 10.

Wilder wrote the series of books that formed the basis for a long-running television show, and she spent part of her childhood in Burr Oak, Iowa.

A third butter sculpture will be a replica of the Solheim Cup golf Trophy.

The Iowa State Fair attracts more than a million people a year. Previous butter sculptures have included Elvis Presley and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.