Attempted murder trial underway in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The attempted murder trial of a Mason City man got underway on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 19-year-old Revell Toney was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney is accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. A jury was seated on Tuesday afternoon with opening statements getting underway in the main courtroom at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Possession of a firearm as a felon is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment.