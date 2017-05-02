  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Attempted murder trial to get underway today in Mason City

May 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Jury selection begins today in the trial of a man accused of shooting another man in downtown Mason City back in October. 19-year-old Revell Toney was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney allegedly shot a man in the arm and buttocks in the plaza area north of Southbridge Mall. The victim initially was in critical condition but was later released from Mercy-North Iowa. Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while possession of a firearm as a felon is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • KGLO News on Facebook

