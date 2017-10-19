Arrest made in Mason City garage, bike thefts

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Police say they’ve arrested a man connected with a number of garage burglaries in Mason City.

22-year-old Joshua Hockenson has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of attempted second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft. Police say Hockenson was arrested and officers served a search warrant at two Mason City residences.

Police say tools and bicycles were taken during burglaries that happened in the northeastern part of the community.

Hockenson remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $13-thousand bond.