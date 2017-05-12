  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Arrest made after incident at Mason City hospital this week

May 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Worth County man has been arrested after an incident at a Mason City hospital earlier this week. 47-year-old Brian Hahn of Kensett has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury. Authorities say Hahn was at Mercy-North Iowa on Wednesday morning, and while waiting to see a doctor, he got upset and allegedly slammed a door into a wall, causing $3000 damage. Hahn is also accused of yelling at a person, and then charging at then and grabbing them. Authorities say the victim had a visible injury to his left arm, causing pain and discomfort. Hahn was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail but was later released on bond. Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

