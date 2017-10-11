Arrest made after high speed chase in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An Ames man is under arrest after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Mason City last night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 10:40 PM, they attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 1st and East State, but the driver refused and attempted to elude the deputy. The pursuit went east on State and wound its way north from 2nd and North Massachusetts, where the vehicle crossed railroad tracks, disabling the vehicle. Two subjects then fled on foot, with the driver being caught after a brief foot pursuit.

25-year-old Alex Welch was arrested and charged with driving while barred, eluding law enforcement, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $6000 bond.

The passenger was identified but was not charged.