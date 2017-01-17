Arraignment date set in Galt child endangerment case

Bob Fisher

GALT — The date of the arraignment hearing for an Eagle Grove woman charged with neglect has been scheduled. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department charged 24-year-old Ysabel Ceplecha with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person after finding her two-year-old daughter alone near a vacant post office in Galt, wearing just pajamas and no coat or shoes. Residents of the town brought the child out of the cold and called authorities. The girl was placed in protective foster care, and deputies have also removed another one-year-old child from her home. Online court records show District Judge James Drew last week set January 23rd as the date for Ceplecha’s arraignment hearing, where she would enter a plea to the charge. Neglect or abandonment of a dependent person in a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.