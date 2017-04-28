  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Arraignment date set for Hampton man accused of sexual abuse

April 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — The arraignment date has been set for a Hampton man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse. 71-year-old Michael Rodemeyer Senior was charged last week with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hampton police accuse Rodemeyer of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County. Rodemeyer was due to make an appearance at a preliminary hearing this afternoon, but online court records show his arraignment hearing has been scheduled for May 15th. Rodemeyer was being held in the Hardin County Jail on $200-thousand cash-only bond. If convicted of all three charges, he would face a prison sentence of 60 years.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

