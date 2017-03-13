  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Apartment fire in Charles City sends one to the hospital

March 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Fire caused major damage to a Charles City apartment complex overnight. The Charles City Fire Department says they responded to a report of a fire at the apartment building at 906 Gilbert Street shortly before 12:10 AM. On arrival, firefighters reported fire showing from the first floor of the apartment complex but were able to control the fire within 15 minutes of arrival. One tenant was transported to the Floyd County Medical Center by ambulance for possible smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. The complex is owned by William Fenholt. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but fire officials say there is major fire and smoke damage as well as moderate water damage.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • KGLO News on Facebook

