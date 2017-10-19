  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Another positive quarter for Winnebago Industries

October 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — It’s a fourth straight quarter of profits for Winnebago Industries.

The Forest City-based recreational vehicle manufacturer says their Fiscal 2017 fourth quarter net income was $24-point-9 million, an increase of almost 90-percent compared to $13-point-1 million in the same time period a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter ending August 26th were $454-point-9 million, an increase of 73-percent compared to $263-point-3 million for the Fiscal 2016 period.

For the entire fiscal year, revenues were $1-point-5-4-7 billion, a 59-percent increase compared to $975-point-2 million in Fiscal 2016.

President and CEO Michael Happe says the company has made significant progress in the last year to transform Winnebago Industries into a larger, more profitable outdoor lifestyle company offering a full line of RVs.

The company’s board of directors authorized a $70 million share repurchase program, which is about five-percent of the company’s market capitalization.

