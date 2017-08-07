Another Democrat joins race for Iowa secretary of state post

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Another Democrat is joining the race to be Iowa’s secretary of state.

Des Moines small-business woman Deidre DeJear formally announced her candidacy Sunday. The 31-year-old owns Caleo Enterprises, a marketing firm that helps small businesses with branding.

She says one of her priorities would be to boost turnout in local and midterm elections as well as presidential and other statewide balloting.

DeJear was a field organizer for the 2012 Obama campaign and directed the campaign’s outreach to Iowa’s African-American voters.

Already in the Democratic race to replace Secretary of State Paul Pate is former congressional candidate Jim Mowrer. The Republican Pate hasn’t publicly said whether he’ll seek another term.