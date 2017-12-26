Another delay in Crystal Lake man’s kidnapping trial

Bob Fisher

CRYSTAL LAKE — A Crystal Lake man’s kidnapping trial scheduled to start next month has been delayed again.

27-year-old Christopher Moore is accused of confining a woman against her will and seriously injuring her on August 2nd of this year. A criminal complaint states that a witness told a deputy she saw Moore throw the woman around and hit her numerous times in the front yard of a home after hearing the woman yelling for help. The victim was taken to the Hancock County Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City after sustaining possible head and neck injuries.

Moore has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse assault by strangulation, willful injury resulting in serious injury and false imprisonment. Moore’s trial was scheduled to start on January 10th, but online court records show District Judge Rustin Davenport approved a continuance last week, moving the trial start date to March 21st.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, Moore would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.