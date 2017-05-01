  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Another arrest made in investigation of marijuana grow operation

May 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

TOETERVILLE — A third person has been arrested as part of a marijuana grow operation in Mitchell County. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant last Monday at a home at 1665 468th Street in rural Toeterville, where deputies allegedly found numerous items indicating the growing and manufacturing of marijuana at the residence. Those items included fertilizer, a ventilation system, suspected marijuana seed, packaging, a digital scale and a quantity of suspected marijuana. 26-year-old Amanda O’Connor and 52-year-old Karyl O’Connor were charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A third suspect in the case, 27-year-old Shane O’Connor, was charged Friday with manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. All three have posted bond and have been released from jail. Karyl O’Connor is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday. Amanda O’Connor has waived her preliminary hearing. At last check there is no future court date available for Shane O’Connor.

