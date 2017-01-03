  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Analysts expect continued growth in hog industry

January 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — An agricultural economist says he doesn’t see anything in the near future to slow the growth in the hog industry. David Miller, director of research and commodity services for the Iowa Farm Bureau, says today’s hog producers continue to be more efficient. “We continue to get advances in genetics that are able to push this 1 to 1.5 percent gains that we’re seeing in both litters per sow and better return rates on breeding,” Miller says. “I think relative to pigs per litter – that’s on a march upward.” Purdue ag economist Chris Hurt says while the increase of pigs per litter has slowed slightly over the years – it is still on the positive side. “The proof is in the pudding,” Miller says. “We’ve been at this a long time, certainly for 35 years or so, basically at this same rate. When you have that kind of longevity, you have to say it’s probably going to be on that positive side – at least that 1 to 1.25 percent a year.” The USDA reported a two percent increase in pigs per litter for September to November, one percent higher than pre-report estimates.

