American Farm Bureau & Iowa Farm Bureau presidents discuss farm bill

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Agriculture Committee in the U.S. House will hold farm bill listening sessions this week in Texas, Minnesota, and California. Committee chairman Mike Conaway of Texas has said he hopes to complete the process of developing the 2018 farm bill by the end of this year.

American Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall says his top priority is to protect current farm bill spending. “We all know that crop insurance is the cornerstone of our risk management tools in our farm bill and we want to make sure the funding stays there,” Duvall said.

Iowa Farm Bureau president Craig Hill says the sooner the 2018 farm bill can be completed, the better – as passing the bill would become increasingly difficult near the 2018 elections. “And this country is going to have some budget concerns in 2018 that will make it difficult to pass any spending bill,” Hill said. The Farm Bureau is also seeking improvements to the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) program and more substantial changes to the dairy and cotton programs.

The farm bill listening session in Minnesota will take place Thursday in conjunction with the FarmFest farm show near Morgan, Minnesota.