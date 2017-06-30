  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Ambassador Branstad & Ag Sec Perdue are in China to promote US beef

June 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

BEJING — Terry Branstad, the new U-S ambassador to China, will be performing some of his first official duties today in Beijing. The former Iowa governor is taking part in a ceremony to formally mark the return of American beef to the Chinese market after a long absence.

Branstad says he loves beef. “I want to serve it in the embassy, I want to serve it at the ambassador’s residence,” Branstad says, “and I want the Chinese, with the growing population and an interest in more protein, to have an opportunity to get that.”

That first shipment of beef from the U-S arrived in China a few days ago following a 13-year ban due to concerns about mad cow disease. U-S Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will join Branstad at the event as they ceremonially cut into a slab of American prime rib. “This is a huge deal and we’re happy to have that,” Perdue says.

The first shipment is Nebraska beef which came from the Greater Omaha Packing Company. Today’s event promoting U-S beef is taking place at the huge new InterContinental Hotel in Beijing. Tomorrow, Perdue will be in a Shanghai supermarket for a cooking demonstration to promote U-S beef.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company