Ambassador Branstad & Ag Sec Perdue are in China to promote US beef

Bob Fisher

BEJING — Terry Branstad, the new U-S ambassador to China, will be performing some of his first official duties today in Beijing. The former Iowa governor is taking part in a ceremony to formally mark the return of American beef to the Chinese market after a long absence.

Branstad says he loves beef. “I want to serve it in the embassy, I want to serve it at the ambassador’s residence,” Branstad says, “and I want the Chinese, with the growing population and an interest in more protein, to have an opportunity to get that.”

That first shipment of beef from the U-S arrived in China a few days ago following a 13-year ban due to concerns about mad cow disease. U-S Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will join Branstad at the event as they ceremonially cut into a slab of American prime rib. “This is a huge deal and we’re happy to have that,” Perdue says.

The first shipment is Nebraska beef which came from the Greater Omaha Packing Company. Today’s event promoting U-S beef is taking place at the huge new InterContinental Hotel in Beijing. Tomorrow, Perdue will be in a Shanghai supermarket for a cooking demonstration to promote U-S beef.