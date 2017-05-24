Alliant rate hike hearing Thursday evening in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Iowa Utilities Board will be holding a public hearing tomorrow evening in Mason City as part of Alliant Energy’s application to increase electric rates in the area. Alliant is requesting a permanent annual revenue increase of about $176 million, or 11-point-6 percent. It would be the first increase in six years in the company’s rates. Alliant says the average residential customer’s monthly bill would increase by 12-and-a-half percent, or about $14.26, but the increase varies by customer usage. Alliant implemented a temporary 8-point-3 percent increase last month. That temporary increase is subject to refund if the final rate approved by the IUB is lower. The IUB is scheduled to make a final decision on the rate increase request in October. Thursday’s public hearing will start at 5:30 in the Muse-Norris Conference Center on the North Iowa Area Community College campus.