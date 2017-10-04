Algona schools closed, second Iowa district to cancel classes after potential threat

Bob Fisher

ALGONA — Schools in the Algona school district have been closed after the second threat against an Iowa school in as many days.

Algona superintendent Marty Fonley says at about 10:15 on Tuesday night, school administration was informed by local law enforcement of a threat against the school system. He says since the credibility of the threat could not be determined prior to school starting today, administration and law enforcement decided to cancel school today to ensure the safety of the students.

Fonley says police and school officials would continue to work together to determine the credibility of the threat, adding that the safety of the students and staff is their top priority.

That comes after the Johnston school district canceled classes on Tuesday because of anonymous and threatening texts parents and others received on Monday evening.

Johnston Police Chief Dennis McDaniel said at a news conference on Tuesday that federal, state and local investigators could not substantiate any credible or imminent threat.

Johnston school officials delayed the start of classes this morning so buildings could be checked.