Algona man gets three years of probation for asbestos violations

May 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) – An Algona man has been given three years of probation for asbestos violations.

57-year-old Gary Christianson was sentenced last week. He’d pleaded guilty to one count of failing to notify state and federal authorities about building renovations that involved asbestos. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange for his plea.

The violations occurred from about November 2014 through January 2015. The facility southwest of Algona had asbestos on its pipes and in floor tiles.

