Albert Lea man found not guilty in Lake Mills sexual abuse case

March 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

LAKE MILLS — An Albert Lea man has been found not guilty of sexual abuse in Winnebago County. 28-year-old Jamie Kujak of was charged on March 31st of last year with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child. Kujak was accused of having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old Lake Mills girl on three different occasions in July and August of 2014. He was also accused of fondling a 13-year-old girl in Lake Mils in August 2014. Kujak was found not guilty by a Winnebago County jury earlier this week of two of the sexual abuse charges. District Judge Colleen Weiland dismissed the third sexual abuse charge as well as the lascivious acts charge. Kujak faced up to 35 years in prison had he been convicted of all the charges.

