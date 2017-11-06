Albert Lea man arrested on Cerro Gordo County forgery, lottery ticket theft charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An Albert Lea man wanted in Cerro Gordo County on forgery and stolen lottery ticket charges has been arrested.

32-year-old Ryan Voelker was arrested on Friday in Sherburne City Minnesota on a nationwide warrant. Voelker is accused of entering the Kwik Star in Clear Lake late on February 3rd and allegedly purchasing a total of $47.52 in goods, including four $10 lottery scratch tickets, and paying the clerk with a forged check. Voelker allegedly forged the check without the account holder’s permission.

On February 15th, Voelker was arrested in Albert Lea on a separate matter, and allegedly was in possession of a stolen check book and driver’s license receipt belonging to the account’s holder.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued on March 27th. Voelker was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Friday and was being held on $5000 bond.